Other parties politicised Nee Soon kickbacks case without understanding what happened: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: Political parties that politicised and made allegations about the migrant worker cleaners in Nee Soon GRC who had to give kickbacks to their manager did so without really understanding what happened, said Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam on Saturday (Feb 1).

Speaking to journalists at the opening of the newly renovated Nee Soon town council office, Mr Shanmugam said that it was “fair and natural” for Singaporeans, including political parties, to ask questions about the incident.

“Workers have had to give kickbacks, what did the town council do? But unfortunately, some, not all, political parties as well as online news sites … have gone further and politicised it, and made allegations without really understanding what happened,” he added.

“It would be better if they had asked first what happened. And it will come out that the whistleblowing system in the town council worked.”

Mr Shanmugam is the anchor minister in Nee Soon GRC, leading the People’s Action Party team there.

Ho Chiak Hock Derrick, a former operations manager at a conservancy company was sentenced to jail in November 2024 after collecting S$396,440 (US$295,000) in kickbacks from migrant workers for years.

Ho, 55, was given a 24 weeks' jail sentence after pleading guilty to 20 charges, with 41 other charges taken into account for sentencing.

Ho worked as an operations manager for Lian Cheng Contracting, where he illegally collected between S$1,500 to S$15,500 from workers under his charge, for the renewal of their work permits and continued employment at the company.