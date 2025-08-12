live Singapore
NEL disruption: Train services partially restored after power fault; Sengkang-Punggol LRT also down
Train services were disrupted along the North East Line, affected 11 stations between Farrer Park and Punggol Coast MRT stations.
SINGAPORE: Train services were disrupted on the North East Line and on Tuesday (Aug 12) due to a power fault that also affected the Sengkang-Punggol LRT.
There were no MRT services at 11 stations between Farrer Park and Punggol Coast MRT stations, before services were partially restored.
