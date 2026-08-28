'We don't know what's going on': Family of Singaporeans missing in Nepal-Tibet disaster pleads for answers

SINGAPORE: Family members of Singaporeans missing in the Nepal-Tibet disaster are appealing for more information, saying they have received no updates from the authorities on rescue efforts.

Ms Kenisha Rawla, 15, and Ms Parnika Rawla, 20, told CNA they have struggled to get updates about their parents, Ms Shubakshi Rawla, 49, and Mr Sumit Rawla, 53.

Ms Parnika last spoke to her parents on FaceTime at around 6.40am on Wednesday, shortly after she landed in New Delhi from Singapore. Her mother asked how her flight was and said she was going to get tea with their father and friends.

The couple had flown to Kathmandu on Aug 23 for their Kailash Yatra pilgrimage and were staying at Hotel Kailash in Timure. They were last seen at a tea stall in the Rasuwagadhi border area in Nepal, their family said.

Speaking to CNA on Thursday night, Ms Parnika said the family had not received any updates from the authorities.

“Nobody's telling us anything. We don't know what's going on. We don't know if they're rescued, where they are, if the hotel they're at has been searched yet,” she said.

“We keep asking people, and people keep giving us phone numbers, and those phone numbers are not reachable. We have no information. We're sad and we're confused.”