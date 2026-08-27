Group of 47, including 2 Singaporeans, missing in Nepal floods: Hiking company

SYDNEY: Two Singaporeans were among a group of 47 people missing in Nepal following devastating flooding on the country's border with Tibet, their tour company told AFP on Thursday (Aug 27).

The group included 15 Australians, 10 Canadians, nine Nepalese, eight Americans, two Britons, two Singaporeans, and one Russian-American dual citizen, Himalayan Glacier managing director Sanket Pandey said.

"At this time they are still missing," he told AFP.

"Our team are checking hospitals where victims are coming in."

The US-based trekking company's founder, Sagar Pandey, is also the president for trekking agencies in Nepal, and had flown over the affected area in a helicopter but was unable to land.

Among the 15 Australians missing are two teenage boys, he said.

Most of the group were staying in the Rasuwagadhi area hit by the flood, with several travelling into the town, he said.

Seven Nepali guides are among those in the missing group.

CNA has contacted the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the hiking company for more information.