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Netlink Trust says fibre services fully restored
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Singapore

Netlink Trust says fibre services fully restored

NetLink Trust said on Sunday (Apr 19) that fibre services affected by the earlier disruption in parts of Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Sengkang and Punggol were fully restored at 7am.

Netlink Trust says fibre services fully restored
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19 Apr 2026 08:11AM (Updated: 19 Apr 2026 08:50AM)
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SINGAPORE: Fibre broadband services in parts of Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Sengkang and Punggol that were disrupted by a cable damage incident have been fully restored, NetLink Trust said on Sunday (Apr 19).

In an update, the network operator confirmed that services affected by the earlier outage were “fully restored” at 7am.

The disruption, first reported on Saturday, was caused by damage to fibre infrastructure during third-party construction works, NetLink Trust said. It added that it is conducting a “thorough review” of the incident and will take appropriate follow-up actions after investigations are completed.

“Our teams worked through the night to restore services as quickly and safely as possible,” it said, apologising for the inconvenience caused.

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More than 4,000 users were affected, according to preliminary findings by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA). The outage impacted broadband services across multiple providers, including Singtel, StarHub, M1 and MyRepublic.

The regulator said it would not hesitate to take enforcement action under the Telecommunications Act if lapses were found over the disruption.

The fibre damage also had knock-on effects beyond home broadband. The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the incident disrupted its bus Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) system, leading to inaccurate timings displayed at bus stops and on transport apps. Bus operations themselves were not affected.

NetLink Trust said on Sunday that end users who continue to experience issues should contact their respective internet service providers for assistance.

CNA has asked LTA and the major telcos for updates on their services.

Source: CNA/ac
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