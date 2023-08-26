New mother tongue curriculum for Primary 1 students from 2024

SINGAPORE: Primary 1 students will have a new mother tongue curriculum from next year, Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing announced on Saturday (Aug 26).

The refreshed curriculum, which will be rolled out progressively, will involve the use of more games and technology during lessons.

Students can also look forward to song and dance, and even an electronic reading pen for Tamil – the first of its kind for language learning in Singapore, said Mr Chan at the 12th Mother Tongue Languages Symposium.

The new curriculum was piloted at 35 primary schools this year.

It comes after a 2020 survey by the Institute of Policy Studies found that mother tongue proficiency was down.

More than a third of Singaporeans also identified the most with English, growing at the expense of those who relate to their mother tongue.

Mr Chan called this a major concern, and a threat to what he describes as Singapore's “bilingual edge”.

“This is an important trait for Singaporeans. In an increasingly competitive world, we know how to value add to others when we synthesise varied ideas and integrate different perspective. So bilingualism is a passport that we can really cherish beyond the physical passport.”