A look at Singapore's new cruise terminal ahead of its Jul 7 opening

SINGAPORE: The new Singapore Cruise Centre will open on Tuesday (Jul 7), with ferry and cruise operations relocating from the existing terminal in two phases this month.

Batam Fast Ferry will be the first to move, starting operations from the new terminal on Jul 7. The remaining ferry operators – Horizon Fast Ferry, Majestic Fast Ferry, Sindo Ferry and Indo Falcon Shipping & Travel – will follow from Jul 15, along with cruise operations.

Ferry routes, destinations and schedules remain unchanged, as do ferry and cruise berth locations.

The new terminal is located at 5 HarbourFront Avenue, about 70m from the existing terminal within HarbourFront Centre. Housed in a red building, it sits across from the entrance of the Reef at King's Dock condominium and behind HarbourFront Tower 2, facing the sea.