Ng Chee Meng's Cabinet return 'timely' amid jobs, workplace transformation challenges: PM Wong
The labour chief will return to a portfolio he held until leaving parliament after his team's loss in Sengkang GRC at the 2020 General Election.
SINGAPORE: The return of National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) chief Ng Chee Meng to Cabinet is "timely" given the growing priority placed on jobs and workplace transformation, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Wednesday (Jul 22).
Responding to a question from CNA at his press conference, Mr Wong said he had accepted Mr Ng's request in May last year to focus solely on the labour movement and his Jalan Kayu ward. A year on, Mr Ng has settled into the ward and worked hard on the ground there, he said.
"And now as we look at the situation, we know that jobs and workplace transformation has become a much higher priority for the government," Mr Wong said.
He noted that these topics had featured heavily in parliamentary debates, including a motion on artificial intelligence and jobs that Mr Ng had put forward.
“Given the concerns of the economic and workforce challenges we face, it was timely for him to return to the government, to return to the Cabinet, and contribute not just as secretary-general of NTUC, but as a minister in my team,” he said.
“I think he will be able to make a more impactful contribution to tackle the national challenge which we face. So I approached him, and he agreed to do so.”
Mr Wong was speaking after announcing that Mr Ng will become a minister in the Prime Minister's Office, a role he last held until he left parliament following the 2020 General Election.
"DEEP SENSE OF RESPONSIBILITY": NG CHEE MENG
In a social media post, Mr Ng said he was humbled by Mr Wong's invitation and accepted it "with a deep sense of responsibility". His commitments to Jalan Kayu residents and to championing workers' wages, welfare and prospects "in an AI-disrupted world" remain unchanged, he said.
“Together with our unions, employers and tripartite partners, we will continue preparing workers, including PMEs, for the future with targeted initiatives, and supporting all in transition with enhanced measures. This is purposeful work that drives me,” he said.
In a statement, NTUC said it believed Mr Ng's return to Cabinet would strengthen the voice of workers in national policymaking.
As a former Cabinet minister and NTUC's current secretary-general, Mr Ng brings national policy experience and a deep understanding of workers' concerns gathered through his engagement with unions, employers and tripartite partners, the labour movement said.
IN, OUT, AND IN AGAIN
Mr Ng had entered politics in 2015 as the highest-ranking military officer to do so, having previously served as Chief of Defence Force.
He was elected as part of the People's Action Party (PAP) slate in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC and appointed the acting minister for education (schools), later becoming a full minister and second minister for transport.
In 2018, he relinquished his education and transport portfolios and was named minister in the Prime Minister's Office and secretary-general of the NTUC.
His team lost Sengkang GRC to the Workers' Party at the 2020 General Election, though Mr Ng stayed on as NTUC chief.
He returned to parliament on May 3 last year, winning the single-seat ward of Jalan Kayu in the tightest contest of the 2025 General Election.
Before Mr Wong announced his leadership team, Mr Ng said he had asked the prime minister not to assign him any position in government.
"Over the next five years, I will focus on my duties as the MP in Jalan Kayu and my role as secretary-general of NTUC. The needs of my residents and all Singaporean workers are my priorities," he said then.
The request came amid public scrutiny over his conduct at a Ministry of Education dialogue session in 2017, where he was accused of being aggressive and condescending towards teachers. Mr Ng later issued a statement apologising and saying he could have handled the situation better.
Around the same time, photos circulated online showing him dining with Su Haijin, later convicted in a S$3 billion money laundering case. Mr Ng said he had had no further contact with Su once he learned of the police investigation.
Mr Wong accepted his request, leaving Mr Ng out of his first full Cabinet line-up on May 21.
The prime minister noted back then that the NTUC secretary-general has traditionally held a Cabinet position, calling it a link both he and the NTUC value.
"But to be clear, this is a temporary arrangement, and I look forward to having the labour chief being part of the Cabinet before too long," he said.
Mr Wong gave no timeline, saying only that he remained in close contact with Mr Ng and that it would happen "at some point when he's ready".
"But certainly, my wish is for an NTUC secretary-general to be in the team," he added.