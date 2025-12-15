Nine people remain in hospital after bus collision in Jurong West
SINGAPORE: Eight passengers and a bus captain remained in hospital on Monday (Dec 15), a day after a collision between two public buses in Jurong West left dozens injured.
Forty-four people were taken to hospital after a bus operated by Tower Transit rear-ended a stationary bus operated by SBS Transit at the traffic lights along Jurong West Avenue 1 on Sunday morning.
Both bus captains were among those taken to hospital.
In response to CNA’s queries, the Land Transport Authority (LTA), SBS Transit and Tower Transit said on Monday that eight passengers were still in hospital for treatment and observation, and their conditions were stable.
“The Tower Transit bus captain is currently in stable condition and remains in hospital to receive care,” they said in a joint statement, adding that SBS Transit’s bus captain was discharged on Sunday.
“Our teams will continue to check on their well-being and provide our support, including professional counselling, should they need it,” they added.
Police earlier said that a 49-year-old male bus driver was assisting with investigations into the collision.
When asked for an update on the incident's investigation, LTA and the bus operators said Tower Transit was working closely with the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation.
“Separately, this morning, Tower Transit conducted mandatory safety briefings across our bus depots to reinforce critical safety protocols and ensure our bus captains stay focused on road safety,” they added.
Tower Transit has been assisting affected passengers with all relevant claims.
“Our teams are still working hard to reach about 10 passengers who have been discharged but have not spoken to us,” said LTA, Tower Transit and SBS Transit.
“We urge these passengers or their family members to contact us at their earliest convenience so we can offer our support.”
Passengers who were on board the affected buses can seek assistance with Tower Transit at 1800 248 0950 or at the email address feedback [at] towertransit.sg (feedback[at]towertransit[dot]sg) or with SBS Transit at 1800 287 2727 or at the email address customercare [at] sbstransit.com.sg (customercare[at]sbstransit[dot]com[dot]sg).
Footage and photos of the collision's aftermath obtained by 8world showed several injured people sitting and lying on the ground, with one image showing an individual lying on the floor of one of the buses.
One person had to be rescued from one of the buses by officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force.