Nipah virus: Singapore requires daily temperature checks for new migrant workers who travelled to West Bengal

SINGAPORE: Newly arrived migrant workers who have travelled to West Bengal must undergo daily temperature checks while staying at their onboard centre in Singapore, and continue to monitor their own temperature and symptoms for 14 days from their arrival.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) provided these details on Tuesday (Feb 3) in response to CNA's queries after the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) announced its initial response to a Nipah virus outbreak in India.

Two cases of the deadly Nipah virus have been confirmed in India's West Bengal state since December.

No new cases have been reported in Singapore.

The zoonotic virus spreads from animals to humans, and is transmitted mainly through exposure to bats and consumption of date palm sap or fruits contaminated by bats. People-to-people transmission is rare but possible.

A "relatively small number" of migrant workers from West Bengal arrive in Singapore each month, said an MOM spokesperson.

Surveillance measures at the onboard centre and dormitories have been tightened as a precautionary measure, the spokesperson added.

The onboard centre is where work permit holders in the construction, marine shipyard and process sectors receive their orientation. A typical three-day stay includes a medical exam, vaccination check and settling-in programme.

Under the current process at the onboard centre, all newly arrived migrant workers must sanitise their hands, wear surgical masks and have their temperature taken upon arrival.

They are also required to respond to a health questionnaire to check for symptoms like fever, cough, rashes and a runny nose.

As part of the tightened surveillance measures, headache has been added to the health questionnaire, in line with the reported symptoms of the Nipah virus, said MOM's spokesperson.

The new arrivals are asked to declare if they have travelled to West Bengal, and those who have must undergo daily temperature checks at the onboard centre.

Those with symptoms and travel history to West Bengal will be isolated and further assessed by a medical professional for appropriate treatment.

Those who have been to West Bengal must continue to monitor their own temperature and symptoms for 14 days from their arrival in Singapore, and are advised to seek medical help if they develop symptoms, said the spokesperson.