Singapore’s non-oil exports surge 79.8% in October, driven by pharmaceuticals and ship structures
Singapore’s non-oil exports to the United States and China recorded triple-digit growth in October, accelerating sharply from the previous month.
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) surged 79.8 per cent year-on-year in October, extending their 68.3 per cent increase recorded in September, driven largely by shipments of ship and boat structures and pharmaceuticals.
Non-electronic NODX jumped 81.9 per cent in October, up from 54.1 per cent in September, Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) said in a media release on Tuesday (Nov 17).
Exports of boat and ship structures rose by S$4.8 billion year-on-year.
EnterpriseSG did not specify a percentage increase for these exports, noting that the exceptionally high growth rate reflected a low base in the same period last year.
Electronic NODX also recorded strong growth, rising 73.9 per cent in October, although this was slower than the 107.6 per cent expansion in September.
EnterpriseSG attributed the continued growth to sustained demand related to artificial intelligence (AI).
Disk media products registered the highest percentage growth, rising by about 189 per cent. The increase amounted to S$1.1 billion, said EnterpriseSG
Integrated circuits exports grew by 53.1 per cent while personal computers rose by 81 per cent, marking increases worth S$1.2 billion and S$0.7 billion, respectively.
Overall, Singapore’s NODX grew 33.6 per cent in the first 10 months of 2026, said EnterpriseSG.
EXPORT GROWTH TO US AND CHINA ACCELERATES SHARPLY
Singapore’s non-oil exports to the United States and China recorded triple-digit growth in October, accelerating sharply from the previous month.
NODX to the US surged 214.6 per cent year-on-year, compared with a 73.2 per cent increase in September.
The expansion was driven by pharmaceuticals, disk media products and personal computers.
Exports to China jumped 144.9 per cent, up from 36.9 per cent in September, supported by shipments of non-monetary gold, specialised machinery and integrated circuits.
NODX to the European Union also accelerated, rising 90.8 per cent in October compared with 11.1 per cent in September.
Meanwhile, exports to Taiwan grew 79.3 per cent, easing from September’s 96.9 per cent increase.
However, NODX to India, Thailand and Indonesia contracted, falling by 35.8 per cent, 7.9 per cent and 19 per cent, respectively.
NON-OIL RE-EXPORTS
Singapore’s non-oil re-exports (NORX) rose 48.1 per cent year-on-year in October, following a 47.8 per cent increase in September.
“The expansion was primarily driven by electronic NORX which rose by 69.1 per cent in October,” EnterpriseSG said.
Integrated circuits, personal computer parts and other computer peripherals were the main contributors.
Re-exports of integrated circuits rose 73.1 per cent, while personal computer parts and other computer peripherals surged 358.9 per cent and 250.6 per cent, respectively.
Non-electronic NORX increased 15 per cent, moderating from September’s 22 per cent growth.
The main contributors included specialised machinery, works of art and pharmaceuticals.
Singapore’s total merchandise trade rose 50.7 per cent year-on-year in October, broadly in line with the 50.8 per cent expansion recorded in September.
Both exports and imports increased, EnterpriseSG said.