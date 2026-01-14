3 Nominated MPs say Pritam Singh is unsuited to continue as Leader of the Opposition

Second-term NMP Mr Lee also spoke in support of the motion, affirming that no member of the House stands above the law, and that honesty before parliament and its committees is "non-negotiable"

"When trust fails, political risks rise. Investors and businesses price in uncertainty, and growth slows," he added.

"This reinforces a simple reality. Trust is not an abstract ideal, it is a foundational economic asset. Singapore's attractiveness as an investment hub and as a hub for trade and innovation rests on the confidence that our institutions are fair, reliable and accountable."

The businessman said he felt compelled to speak because of this "centrality of trust".

He said that if an NMP were to lie to parliament, and be convicted in a court of law, the proper course would be for that NMP to step down from a position of responsibility within the House. It would not be "a matter of punishment, but as a matter of integrity".

It was difficult to argue that lower expectations should apply for the Leader of the Opposition, said Mr Lee.

Dr Neo, an engineer, said that he relied on the factual findings of the court in Mr Singh's case.

"In my work, whether it is professional opinion or judgment, we rely more on the court findings, so these are factual stuff and not disputable," he added.

"Then what is the action? We address members in this chamber as honourable members.

"The public does expect us, and in particular office holders, to have the highest integrity and honesty. And it is just not really tenable for the Leader of the Opposition to carry on in this role as it is."