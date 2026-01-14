'My conscience remains clear': Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh disagrees his behaviour was dishonourable, unbecoming of an MP

SINGAPORE: Workers' Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh on Wednesday (Jan 14) rejected the motion to find him unsuitable as Leader of the Opposition, saying that he disagreed that his behaviour was dishonourable and unbecoming of a Member of Parliament (MP).

The motion filed by Leader of the House Indranee Rajah - after Mr Singh was convicted of lying to a parliamentary committee - also called on Members of Parliament to express regret at Mr Singh's conduct.

Mr Singh said on Wednesday that former WP MP Raeesah Khan was not told in 2021 to "take her lie to the grave".

"The courts have ruled that her SMS message of Aug 8, 2021, of having been told to take a lie to the grave was the anchoring piece of documentary evidence, and along with other circumstantial evidence, led to the trial judge's conclusion that such a statement was made by myself," said Mr Singh.

"My conscience remains clear, as it will forever, that this was not said by me to Khan at any point in time."

Mr Singh also disagreed with the part of the motion that stated that he had lied to the Committee of Privileges (COP) and also guided Ms Khan to continue with her lie to parliament. He said that the COP's findings went "much further than the charges that were preferred against me".

He added that the matter was referred to the police and the public prosecutor to "review all evidence afresh".

"It follows that the public prosecutor would have no trouble framing a charge to this effect if indeed there was sufficient evidence that I had guided Khan to lie," said Mr Singh. "My position is Khan was not told to lie, let alone guided to lie."