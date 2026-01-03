Workers’ Party to form disciplinary panel on Pritam Singh after conviction for lying to parliament committee

SINGAPORE: The top decision-making body of the Workers’ Party (WP) has directed that a disciplinary panel be formed to determine if party chief Pritam Singh has contravened the WP’s constitution, following his recent court conviction for lying to a parliamentary committee.

In a media statement on Saturday (Jan 3), the WP said its central executive committee (CEC) met on Jan 2 to discuss matters arising from Mr Singh’s conviction after the High Court dismissed his appeal against it on Dec 4.

Party cadres had also requested that a special conference be held on the matter.

“The CEC has concluded that it is appropriate to call the Special CMC (Cadre Members' Conference) after the disciplinary panel has completed its work, considering the need for due process,” the WP said.

“To prevent undue delay, the CEC has set a timeline that the disciplinary process be concluded within three months. The Notice of the Special CMC will be issued within two weeks after the conclusion of the disciplinary process.”

CNA previously reported that over 20 cadres had signed a letter calling for the special conference to be held in February, and that Mr Singh's position as the party chief could be among the topics discussed.