Pritam Singh's appeal: Verdict set to be delivered
Pritam Singh's appeal: Verdict set to be delivered

The Leader of the Opposition was convicted in February of lying to a parliamentary committee over the Raeesah Khan incident.

Worker's Party secretary-general Pritam Singh walks from his appeal hearing at the Supreme Court to the Parliament building on Nov 4, 2025. (File photo: CNA/Wallace Woon)
04 Dec 2025 08:27AM
SINGAPORE: Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh will return to court on Thursday (Dec 4) to find out whether his appeal against his conviction for lying to a parliamentary privileges committee has been successful.

Singh was convicted in February of lying to a parliamentary committee about getting then fellow party member Raeesah Khan to come clean about a story she had told parliament.

The Workers' Party (WP) secretary-general was handed the maximum fine of S$7,000 (US$5,400) for each of the two charges he was convicted of, in a case that held implications for his eligibility to contest in this year's General Election.

High Court judge Steven Chong is expected to deliver his verdict on Singh's appeal later this morning.

