High Court dismisses Pritam Singh's appeal against conviction for lying to parliamentary committee

SINGAPORE: A High Court judge on Thursday (Dec 4) dismissed an appeal by Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh against his conviction for lying to a parliamentary committee.

Justice Steven Chong said the lower court judge's decision to convict Singh on both charges was supported by the evidence.

He said the conviction was sound even though he did not agree with the trial judge's assessment of some aspects of the evidence.

He found that Singh did not intend for Ms Khan to clarify her lie for at least two months after he found out about it.

"The appellant was confronted with an inconvenient truth," said Justice Chong. "A sitting MP from his party had told an untruth - an unsolicited lie."

He added that Singh "was hoping he did not have to deal with he untruth", and that it was for this reason that the Workers' Party (WP) leaders were examining issues such as whether the untruth would be raised again in parliament and whether the government would be able to discover it.