Pritam Singh disappointed by appeal loss, but fully respects court verdict on conviction for lying to parliamentary committee

SINGAPORE: Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh said he was "disappointed" but accepted the High Court's decision on Thursday (Dec 4) to uphold his conviction for lying to the Committee of Privileges.

He also admitted that he "took too long" to respond to former Workers' Party (WP) member Raeesah Khan's lie in parliament.

The WP chief was speaking to reporters outside the Supreme Court after paying the S$14,000 (US$10,800) fine for his two charges.

"First and foremost, the Supreme Court is a vital pillar of our constitutional framework," said Mr Singh, who trained as a lawyer.

"I have always had deep respect for the independence, rigour and professionalism of the courts."

He said that while he was disappointed with the verdict, he respected and accepted the judgment "fully and without reservation".

"I certainly took too long to respond to Raeesah's lie in parliament. I take responsibility for that," he added.