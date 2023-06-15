As Singapore develops guidelines on non-compete clauses, lawyers say a US-style ban is unlikely

SINGAPORE: Authorities in Singapore are working on a set of guidelines regarding non-compete clauses in employment contracts, but will the country follow in the footsteps of the United States and consider banning such clauses?

Unlikely, according to employment lawyers that CNA spoke to.

Non-compete or restraint of trade clauses are provisions found in labour contracts that prevent people from working in the same industry for a certain period of time. If flouted, companies could take their former employees to court to seek an injunction or compensation.

Such clauses were first developed as a way for employers to safeguard interests such as confidential information, trade secrets and customer relationships.

But as they become more pervasive, the US Federal Trade Commission - which works to protect competition and consumers - has called for a ban on non-compete clauses, calling them an “often exploitative practice” that suppresses wages and curbs business innovation.

In Singapore, non-compete clauses are not uncommon and could range from anywhere between three months and two years, lawyers told CNA.

Such clauses are typically more prevalent in contracts for senior and management-level positions and in certain industries - such as sales, financial services and technology - where there is a manpower crunch and the nature of work can be highly sensitive and reliant on trade connections, they added.

That said, these contractual terms have also found their way into contracts for rank-and-file roles, prompting former Member of Parliament Zainal Sapari to call out, back in 2019, such instances as unethical behaviour by employers.

Currently, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and tripartite partners are developing a set of guidelines “to shape norms and provide employers with further guidance” on including non-compete clauses in labour contracts, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said in a written parliamentary reply in April 2023.

“Details will be made available in due course. We will also continue to monitor employment trends and ensure our policies remain relevant,” spokespersons from MOM and the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP) told CNA in a joint reply.