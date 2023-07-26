CNA Explains: How prevalent is nose cancer in Singapore?

SINGAPORE: It emerged on Wednesday (Jul 26) that MP Liang Eng Hwa was diagnosed with nose cancer, a disease his parliamentary colleague Baey Yam Keng was also struck with almost two years ago.

Both men were found to have early stage nasopharyngeal cancer, with radiotherapy the recommended treatment.

Mr Liang said he may have to take time off from his duties for a few months while Mr Baey, who after undergoing the same treatment, said in April 2022 that the tumour in his nose was gone, and DNA of the virus associated with the cancer was no longer detected in his blood.