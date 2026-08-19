NParks sued over alleged negligence in wild boar attack, Botanic Gardens falls

SINGAPORE: The National Parks Board (NParks) is facing two negligence lawsuits, including one by a woman who says she was attacked by a wild boar at a Bukit Panjang bus stop in 2023 in an incident that drew widespread public attention.

Ms Durga Devi Subramaniam filed a lawsuit against NParks on Apr 29, 2026, seeking damages including S$39,827.10 (US$31,000) for medical expenses, transport costs and loss of earnings, among other claims, following the boar attack on May 1, 2023.

Separately, two people are suing NParks after they allegedly tripped and fell over a temporary cable cover at the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

Both cases are pending before the State Courts.

CLAIMANT DESCRIBES INCIDENT

Ms Durga's case was one of two high-profile wild boar attacks reported in the area in 2023, which led to the authorities trapping and removing wild boars there.

In court documents obtained by CNA, Ms Durga said she was attacked at about 11.50pm at a bus stop along Bangkit Road on May 1, 2023, and was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital by ambulance. The attack left her with injuries that required several surgical procedures, according to her statement of claim.

She alleged that she was bitten and "caught and tossed three times" by the wild boar, suffering injuries to her right calf, pointer finger, right middle finger, right palm and buttocks.

According to her statement of claim, Ms Durga underwent surgery on her right hand, right leg and a buttock wound, as well as microsurgical repair of ulnar nerve branches.

A medical report filed in court states that she suffered permanent disability to her right hand as a result of the nerve injury.

She then underwent physiotherapy and follow-up treatment.

Ms Durga argued that the wild boar attack was caused by negligence and/or breach of duty of care by NParks.

Among other things, she alleges that NParks was negligent in managing the presence of wild boars near roads and residential areas, failing to properly manage the animals to prevent human injury and neglecting the construction or upkeep of fences. She also alleged that NParks failed to exercise reasonable care in protecting people and managing human-wild boar interactions.

A police report was lodged a day after the alleged attack on Ms Durga's behalf.

Ms Durga is seeking general damages to be assessed by the court, including for pain and suffering, as well as special damages including S$7,407.32 for medical bills and transport, and S$32,027.38 for pre-trial loss of earnings.

She is also seeking amounts to be assessed for loss of earning capacity, loss of future earnings arising from an alleged permanent disability, and future medical expenses. She is seeking interest and legal costs as well.