NParks sterilising long-tailed macaques at Maju Forest to manage population
The programme began in June following feedback from residents about macaques entering homes, alongside other measures such as monkey guarding patrols.
SINGAPORE: Long-tailed macaques in Maju Forest are being sterilised as part of efforts to manage population numbers and reduce human-wildlife encounters.
The National Parks Board (NParks) said the sterilisation programme started in June, following feedback from residents about macaques repeatedly entering homes near Sunset Way, Clementi Road and Clementi Avenue 4.
NParks' group director for wildlife management How Choon Beng said the board is working with relevant authorities and the community on a multi-pronged approach.
This includes minimising human sources of food, expanding outreach and engagement to educate residents on what to do when encountering macaques, and deploying monkey guarding patrols.
He added that enforcement efforts are also being undertaken to deter illegal wildlife feeding activities.
The latest publicly available figures show that across Singapore, the government received about 2,500 cases of monkey-related feedback annually between 2017 and 2022. This was 35 per cent higher than a decade earlier.
Unlike culling, sterilisation does not break up entire troops.
Most macaques are sterilised and returned to the same habitat, allowing their social groups to remain together while the number of new births gradually falls.
In Maju Forest, NParks has set up an enclosure to trap macaques for sterilisation.
CNA observed the enclosure about a two-minute walk from the main road, with at least two cages inside. The cages were empty at the time.
HABITAT AND COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT
Experts and wildlife advocates say the success of a sterilisation programme also depends on factors beyond population control.
Primatologist Andie Ang said it is important to ensure there are sufficient habitats remaining for the native species and that monkey guarding efforts are carried out consistently in hotspot areas.
Dr Ang, who chairs the Raffles’ Banded Langur Working Group, also highlighted the need to engage residents living near macaque habitats.
“It would be good to organise town halls with the residents, to explain the Do's and Don'ts when encountering macaques, and their sterilisation programme.”
The Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) also cautioned that macaque troops can fragment when sterilisation is carried out or development works take place.
This is a particular concern in Singapore’s urban environment, said ACRES’ CEO Kalaivanan Balakrishnan.
“In our urban wild context, it's a bit different because once they leave, they're going to be stranded in the middle of our city.”
CONCERNS OVER DISPLACED WILDLIFE
Residents living near the Maju Forest say they have seen macaques in the vicinity – often in groups – as frequently as three times a week, though not all have personally experienced any disturbance.
Still, some have taken precautions, such as ensuring windows are closed.
"They go into the patio. If there's food there, they will take it ... so now we just don't leave any food and things on the patio," said resident Susan Kwan.
"It hasn't affected me directly ... but they were actually at the Cold Storage (supermarket) one time, rambling through the storage area," another resident added.
Another resident, Mr Alastair Hunt, said he would see them in the car park or at the communal garden.
Residents also shared concerns about where the macaques will move to when redevelopment works in the area begin.
LOOKING TO PUNGGOL
Punggol has been a hotspot for encounters with long-tailed macaques, with residents and businesses reporting the animals rummaging through bins, damaging property and entering shops in search of food.
NParks began sterilising macaques there in late 2023, after conducting population surveys and scientific modelling.
About 50 macaques were trapped in 2024, with most sterilised and returned to their habitat.
"It's one of the best ways to manage this humanely, which is something that ACRES has been advocating for a long time," said Mr Balakrishnan.
He said acting now to manage the macaque population could help reduce human-wildlife conflict in the years ahead, as Clementi could eventually face challenges similar to those seen in Punggol.
"New residents are going to move in, and these macaques are suddenly going to be displaced."
COULD STERILISATION WORK?
Native to Singapore, the long-tailed macaque population was estimated at about 1,900 in the last islandwide census in 2012.
In the wild, they can live between 15 and 30 years, with a female producing between eight and 12 offspring over her lifetime.
NParks has not released data showing the impact of sterilisation on Singapore’s macaque population so far.
But Hong Kong, which has used the approach for years, offers an indication of how effective it could be.
One study found that within three years, the proportion of female macaques giving birth fell from 59 per cent to 31 per cent. After that, both the birth rate and overall population remained relatively stable.
Researchers estimated that Hong Kong would need to continue sterilising about 80 to 100 macaques a year to prevent the population from growing.