NParks sterilising long-tailed macaques at Maju Forest to manage population

SINGAPORE: Long-tailed macaques in Maju Forest are being sterilised as part of efforts to manage population numbers and reduce human-wildlife encounters.

The National Parks Board (NParks) said the sterilisation programme started in June, following feedback from residents about macaques repeatedly entering homes near Sunset Way, Clementi Road and Clementi Avenue 4.

NParks' group director for wildlife management How Choon Beng said the board is working with relevant authorities and the community on a multi-pronged approach.

This includes minimising human sources of food, expanding outreach and engagement to educate residents on what to do when encountering macaques, and deploying monkey guarding patrols.