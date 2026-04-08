FairPrice Group to freeze prices of 100 essential products for more than a month
The items include certain poultry, fruits and vegetable products as well as specified baby diapers and laundry detergent.
SINGAPORE: Singapore's largest supermarket chain FairPrice will freeze the prices of 100 everyday essentials from Apr 9 to May 31 to keep groceries affordable for consumers.
Customers can look for the Price Freeze label in-store or online, said NTUC FairPrice in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Apr 8).
The list of items includes certain poultry, fruits and vegetable products as well as specified baby diapers and laundry detergent.
CHAS cardholders will also enjoy "double savings" until May 29, added NTUC FairPrice.
This will bring discounts up to 6 per cent for CHAS Blue and Orange cardholders on Thursdays and Fridays, respectively.
Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam told parliament on Tuesday that the Middle East war will raise prices for Singapore's imported food products.
The country imports more than 90 per cent of its food, according to information dated December 2025 from the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment.
"Natural gas is a key feedstock for fertilisers. With disruptions to gas supply, fertiliser prices will go up," said Mr Shanmugam.
"Food crops and animal feed will therefore cost more, and the prices of our imported food products will rise. As fuel costs go up, it will also cost more to transport and store food products," he added.
Singapore has sufficient buffers and contingency plans in place, and these arrangements are regularly reviewed and strengthened to ensure they are robust, said Mr Shanmugam, who chairs the ministerial committee convened to respond to the war.
Singapore's strategic food stockpiles will help mitigate the impact of any unforeseen supply disruptions, he said.
However, he advised Singaporeans to be prepared for some imported food supplies to be unavailable, as only essential food types are part of the national stockpiles.