FairPrice Group to freeze prices of 100 essential products for more than a month

SINGAPORE: Singapore's largest supermarket chain FairPrice will freeze the prices of 100 everyday essentials from Apr 9 to May 31 to keep groceries affordable for consumers.

Customers can look for the Price Freeze label in-store or online, said NTUC FairPrice in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Apr 8).

The list of items includes certain poultry, fruits and vegetable products as well as specified baby diapers and laundry detergent.

CHAS cardholders will also enjoy "double savings" until May 29, added NTUC FairPrice.

This will bring discounts up to 6 per cent for CHAS Blue and Orange cardholders on Thursdays and Fridays, respectively.