Income-Allianz saga: Union leaders concerned about impact on NTUC’s standing, ties with government

NTUC secretary-general Mr Ng said on Facebook after the meeting that it was a "productive" discussion for unionists to clarify the issues.

The ministers also emphasised that NTUC and the PAP government will continue to strengthen their symbiotic relationship, he said.

On Thursday, he told CNA that there was "no doubt" that the NTUC-PAP relationship remains strong.

“Obviously, there was new information that MCCY (Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth) brought up, and there's a difference in view as expressed,” he said.

However, NTUC accepts the government’s viewpoint and will study the implications carefully and how to proceed, he added.

DEAL BLOCKED

On Monday, the Singapore government said it was blocking the deal between Income Insurance and German insurer Allianz, with minister Edwin Tong saying in parliament that it was deemed to be not in the public interest.

This was followed by NTUC deputy secretary-general Desmond Tan’s revelation on Wednesday, that the NTUC central committee had no knowledge of a S$2 billion capital extraction plan under the proposed deal, due to commercial sensitivities.

NTUC had initially backed the proposed deal, with Mr Ng and Ms Thanaletchimi reiterating in an Aug 5 statement the body’s social mission, and reassuring everyone that NTUC Enterprise will continue to retain “a substantial stake” in Income.

They said they understood the concerns shared by many about the proposed deal, but said that NTUC Enterprise cannot financially support Income on its own.