IAEA experts to start assessing in 2027 Singapore's nuclear infrastructure readiness: PM Wong

SINGAPORE: From 2027, Singapore will be embarking on an assessment by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to gauge the country's ability to make an informed decision on adopting nuclear energy, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Tuesday (May 19).

"Safety will always be our overriding priority. As a small and densely populated city-state, we have no margin for error," said Mr Wong at the Energy Market Authority's (EMA) 25th anniversary gala dinner at Shangri-La Singapore.

"We must be confident not just in the technology itself, but in the entire supporting ecosystem around it – regulation, security, emergency response, and waste management, amongst other things."

In a joint press release, the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment, EMA and National Environment Agency (NEA) said that Singapore will embark on the first of three phases of the nuclear readiness review.

Also known as IAEA's Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR), each phase comes with key milestones that have to be reached in order to guide countries in their understanding of the commitments and obligations associated with developing a nuclear power programme.

The move does not mean that Singapore has decided to deploy nuclear energy, said Mr Wong.

Based on the experience of other countries, the preparatory process and infrastructure development can take more than 15 years, he said.

The review comes under IAEA's "milestones approach", which reflects the international best practices on nuclear energy deployment based on decades of international experience, the joint statement said.

Phase 1 involves countries assessing their own capabilities before making a decision on whether to develop a nuclear power programme.

This assessment will be a key milestone in Singapore's nuclear capability building journey and enable the IAEA to better understand Singapore's current stage of development and provide more tailored support, the joint statement said.