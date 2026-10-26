Singapore to develop local expertise in nuclear energy through three new schemes
The schemes will help build the capabilities to assess whether advanced nuclear energy technologies are suitable for power generation in Singapore.
SINGAPORE: Singapore has launched three schemes to help develop a “strong pipeline of local expertise” in nuclear energy, the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry (METI) and Energy Market Authority (EMA) said on Monday (Oct 26).
The schemes will help build the capabilities to assess the suitability of advanced nuclear energy technologies for power generation in Singapore, METI and EMA said in a press release on Monday (Oct 26), the first day of Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW).
They will also help Singapore prepare for an assessment by international experts on the country's ability to make an informed decision on the potential deployment of advanced nuclear energy technologies.
Known as the Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review Mission, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment previously said the assessment would support the government in validating its progress and ensure that Singapore's capability development is advancing in the right direction.
The EMA and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) also announced on Monday that the inaugural IAEA@SIEW Forum would be held on Tuesday.
METI and EMA reiterated that Singapore has not made a decision on nuclear energy, but added that it is important to start building up domestic capabilities and familiarity with all aspects of civilian nuclear power development.
“This includes deepening Singapore’s understanding of the governance, management, licensing and regulatory requirements of nuclear energy to support informed decision-making,” said METI and EMA.
Speaking at SIEW, Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry) Tan See Leng said: "Should Singapore eventually decide to adopt nuclear power, the government is committed to upholding the highest standards of nuclear safety, of nuclear security, and safeguards in full accordance with our international obligations."
Dr Tan added that the National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University are working towards launching a joint Master's programme in nuclear engineering next year to build the local talent pipeline.
"Even if Singapore eventually decides not to deploy nuclear energy, the capabilities and expertise we are developing today will continue to serve us well, particularly as interest in nuclear energy grows across Southeast Asia and around the world," he said.
NEW SCHEMES
The three schemes announced on Monday are the Singapore Nuclear Manpower Development Programme, the Nuclear Manpower Development Programme (Industry) and the Singapore Future Energy Fellowship.
The Singapore Nuclear Manpower Development Programme will facilitate partnerships between Singapore government agencies and leading global nuclear organisations through structured programmes.
Public officers will gain practical insights into nuclear energy through on-the-job exposure and experience in areas such as technology assessment, project development, licensing and regulation frameworks.
For a start, EMA will be signing partnership agreements with three organisations: AtkinsRealis from Canada, China National Nuclear Corporation Overseas, and X-energy from the US.
This list will be expanded as more organisations come on board, and the programme will start next year and will be rolled out progressively in the coming years.
The Nuclear Manpower Development Programme (Industry) will focus on building up local companies so that they are in a good position to participate in commercial opportunities overseas.
The scheme will invite workers in selected Singapore-based companies to participate in training programmes and industry attachments with international partners.
Funding support will be provided, and the training will equip workers with the competencies to support their companies in advancing their nuclear strategy and efforts to build capability.
The third scheme, the Singapore Future Energy Fellowship, will bring in distinguished international energy leaders to provide advice on Singapore's long-term energy strategy, including low-carbon technologies such as nuclear energy.
Fellows who are part of the scheme will also support the development of future energy leaders, and share their expert perspectives with the government, industry, academia and the media.
The first batch of fellows with expertise in nuclear energy will be appointed this year to support Singapore's efforts in preparing for the Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review Mission next year.
Future batches may include experts in other areas such as other low-carbon pathways, grid infrastructure and planning.
NEW NUCLEAR ENERGY FORUM
Regarding the launch of the IAEA@SIEW forum, the EMA and the IAEA said more countries are exploring nuclear energy as a pathway, and the forum will play a key role in facilitating knowledge-sharing and informed discussions.
Policymakers, regulators, industry leaders, financiers and experts will come together to examine how the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the wider region can safely and responsibly harness the potential of nuclear energy.
Two panel sessions will cover the policy frameworks, financing structures and international partnerships associated with nuclear power programmes, as well as the infrastructure, supply chain, workforce and institutional capabilities that would need to be developed.
The forum builds on Singapore's efforts to develop capabilities in nuclear science, safety and technology, said EMA and IAEA.
EMA chief executive Puah Kok Keong said it is important to deepen international dialogue and share experiences on the safe and responsible development of nuclear energy.
"While Singapore has not made a decision on nuclear energy, there is value in learning from international experience as we continue to build our capabilities and assess its potential," he said.
IAEA director-general Rafael Mariano Grossi said nuclear energy can help Asia meet its growing demand for reliable power.
"The IAEA is there to support a country’s journey from beginning to end," he added.