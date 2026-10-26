Singapore to develop local expertise in nuclear energy through three new schemes

SINGAPORE: Singapore has launched three schemes to help develop a “strong pipeline of local expertise” in nuclear energy, the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry (METI) and Energy Market Authority (EMA) said on Monday (Oct 26).

The schemes will help build the capabilities to assess the suitability of advanced nuclear energy technologies for power generation in Singapore, METI and EMA said in a press release on Monday (Oct 26), the first day of Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW).

They will also help Singapore prepare for an assessment by international experts on the country's ability to make an informed decision on the potential deployment of advanced nuclear energy technologies.

Known as the Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review Mission, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment previously said the assessment would support the government in validating its progress and ensure that Singapore's capability development is advancing in the right direction.