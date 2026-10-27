Singapore commissions studies to deepen capabilities in nuclear safety, regulation and environmental protection

SINGAPORE: The National Environment Agency (NEA) has commissioned three studies to deepen Singapore’s capabilities in nuclear safety, regulation and environmental protection, it announced on Tuesday (Oct 27).

The studies are part of Singapore’s preparations for the first phase of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review in 2027.

These capability-building efforts will support Singapore in studying the potential deployment of nuclear energy, said the agency.

Speaking at the inaugural forum co-organised by IAEA and Singapore International Energy Week, Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry) Tan See Leng said Singapore and the Philippines have agreed to explore collaborations in nuclear energy.

As Singapore takes over the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) chairmanship in 2027, it will work to deepen regional collaboration and discourse, including through the ASEAN Network of Regulatory Bodies on Atomic Energy and Nuclear Energy Cooperation Sub-Sector Network, he added.

Earlier this month, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr reportedly signalled his willingness to explore nuclear energy cooperation with Singapore.

According to Philippine media reports, he discussed the possibility during his visit to the Singapore Nuclear Research and Safety Institute (SNRSI).

Countries in Asia and Southeast Asia face a major challenge to meet the increasing amounts of energy needed by their economies while strengthening energy security and advancing their net-zero ambitions, said Dr Tan on Tuesday.

While nuclear energy has emerged as a "promising solution", a nuclear power programme is a "complex endeavour", he added.

“Many studies need to be done before we can make an informed decision on deploying nuclear energy,” he said.

“Expertise has to be strengthened across a wide range of dimensions, from workforce development to financing; from legislation to framework regulation and industry development.”

IAEA can guide countries with internationally recognised standards and best practices, said Dr Tan. Its approach provides countries new to nuclear energy with a structured framework for considering and preparing for a nuclear power programme.

“Following internationally recognised approaches can also build confidence among regional partners and the wider international community.”

In the area of nuclear safety, IAEA works closely with Singapore and its regional partners to strengthen coordination and preparedness for nuclear emergencies, he added.