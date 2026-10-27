Singapore aiming for more solar panels in public spaces to hit new 2035 target

To encourage companies to develop solutions to the challenges in deploying solar panels, JTC launched two innovation challenges on Tuesday, said Ms Gan.

Selected projects will receive funding from JTC to develop and test their solutions.

The first challenge calls for solutions that can be installed directly onto building facades.

“Compared to traditional rooftop installations, deployment on building facades can be more difficult. Deployment will need to account for factors like building design, orientation and structural requirements, as well as maintenance, performance and cost,” said Ms Gan.

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) is launching a new tender for solarisation of public premises, which will include new surfaces such as solar carports and building-integrated photovoltaics.

The tender will aggregate demand across government agencies, creating greater scale and more opportunities for the solar industry, said Ms Gan.

Under a new framework, a panel of solar photovoltaic installers will be appointed to help government agencies assess the potential of their buildings and develop tailored proposals for deployment.

“By bringing together solar demand from across the public sector, the framework aims to unlock more opportunities for solar deployment, including at sites with different tenures, operational needs and conditions,” said EMA.

The framework will increase opportunities beyond conventional rooftops and make better use of Singapore’s limited space, it added.

Agencies can explore innovative solar solutions such as solar carports, building-integrated photovoltaics and building-applied photovoltaics.

The second challenge by JTC seeks solutions that pair quick-to-deploy containerised solar panels with mobile battery energy storage systems.

“This solution will help many temporary worksites that have limited or no access to the power grid and currently rely heavily on noisy and pollutive diesel generators,” said Ms Gan.