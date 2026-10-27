Singapore aiming for more solar panels in public spaces to hit new 2035 target
The government will also look to develop a one-stop digital portal to encourage owners of landed homes to install solar panels.
SINGAPORE: Singapore is exploring installing solar panels at more public spaces, including carports and on building walls, to hit a new 2035 solar target.
The country will also explore making better use of vacant land, such as using mobile containerised solar panels, said Minister of State for Energy, Trade and Industry Gan Siow Huang at the Asia Clean Energy Summit on Tuesday (Oct 27).
The summit takes place alongside Singapore International Energy Week, where a 2035 solar target of 4 gigawatt-peak (GWp) was announced on Monday.
The previous target was 3GWp by 2030. Singapore has achieved 2.3GWp of solar capacity to date.
To encourage companies to develop solutions to the challenges in deploying solar panels, JTC launched two innovation challenges on Tuesday, said Ms Gan.
Selected projects will receive funding from JTC to develop and test their solutions.
The first challenge calls for solutions that can be installed directly onto building facades.
“Compared to traditional rooftop installations, deployment on building facades can be more difficult. Deployment will need to account for factors like building design, orientation and structural requirements, as well as maintenance, performance and cost,” said Ms Gan.
The Energy Market Authority (EMA) is launching a new tender for solarisation of public premises, which will include new surfaces such as solar carports and building-integrated photovoltaics.
The tender will aggregate demand across government agencies, creating greater scale and more opportunities for the solar industry, said Ms Gan.
Under a new framework, a panel of solar photovoltaic installers will be appointed to help government agencies assess the potential of their buildings and develop tailored proposals for deployment.
“By bringing together solar demand from across the public sector, the framework aims to unlock more opportunities for solar deployment, including at sites with different tenures, operational needs and conditions,” said EMA.
The framework will increase opportunities beyond conventional rooftops and make better use of Singapore’s limited space, it added.
Agencies can explore innovative solar solutions such as solar carports, building-integrated photovoltaics and building-applied photovoltaics.
The second challenge by JTC seeks solutions that pair quick-to-deploy containerised solar panels with mobile battery energy storage systems.
“This solution will help many temporary worksites that have limited or no access to the power grid and currently rely heavily on noisy and pollutive diesel generators,” said Ms Gan.
The EMA also announced on Tuesday that it has signed an agreement with the Sustainable Energy Association of Singapore to develop a one-stop digital portal to encourage owners of landed homes to install solar panels.
The platform aims to aggregate solar-related information and services, which will help homeowners understand their options, connect with installers and explore group purchase opportunities, said EMA.
Singapore is also looking to pilot solar roof tiles on heritage state buildings without compromising their architecture and character, said Ms Gan.
Since traditional clay tile roofs form an integral part of heritage buildings, conventional solar panels have only been installed at localised areas on their roofs.
EMA has signed an agreement with Swiss innovation centre CSEM to research and develop such technology.
The agreement covers several areas of cooperation, including the research, development and exchange of knowledge on solar photovoltaic technologies and grid-integration solutions.
It will also assess and test standards, safety, reliability and performance of solar technologies, as well as identify pilot projects.
“In sum, we are pushing all boundaries and surfaces, literally, and capturing every opportunity to harness solar across Singapore,” said Ms Gan on Tuesday.
But there are limits to how much solar energy Singapore can deploy, she added, noting that it will meet at most 10 per cent of the country’s electricity needs in 2050.
Many of the low-carbon options the government is considering are still nascent and will not be ready for deployment soon, which makes regional low-carbon electricity imports an important option, she said.
LOW CARBON IMPORTS
Singapore is building a pipeline of promising projects to import low-carbon electricity while strengthening the supporting ecosystem, said Ms Gan.
Establishing clear rules for regional electricity trade will reduce uncertainty for developers and enhance the bankability of projects, she added.
For example, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) regulatory guidelines for facilitating submarine power cable activities aim to establish best practices for submarine power cable activities in the region. These include subsea surveys, and the laying, maintenance, repair and protection of submarine power cables.
Earlier in October, ASEAN’s energy ministers expressed support for the guidelines, and as incoming ASEAN chair, Singapore will work on getting the guidelines endorsed in 2027, said Ms Gan.
The next generation will live with the consequences of climate change and face a more uncertain energy landscape for much longer than many at the summit on Tuesday, she said.
“But the opportunities are abound and I'm really excited by the energy that I see in SIEW this year,” she added, urging Singaporeans to join the energy sector.
"The complexity of energy transformation means that there will be many more ways for us to make a difference. We can start shaping the policies and also the systems that enable change, develop new technologies together and bring these new solutions to market."