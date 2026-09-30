Healthcare worker abuse, harassment cases nearly double to 4,200 in two years

SINGAPORE: Reports of abuse and harassment against healthcare workers at public institutions nearly doubled from about 2,200 cases in 2023 to 4,200 in 2025, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday (Sep 30).

The number of cases reported to the police also rose over the same period, from about 350 to 550.

In a report released the same day, the Tripartite Workgroup for the Prevention of Abuse and Harassment of Healthcare Workers said the rise does not in itself suggest that abuse and harassment have become more prevalent.

Instead, it is consistent with greater awareness of what constitutes unacceptable behaviour and greater confidence among healthcare workers to speak up and take action, the workgroup said.

Titled Standing Together: Prevention of Abuse and Harassment in Healthcare in Singapore, the report documents the workgroup's four years of work. It was set up in 2022 amid growing concerns about the safety and well-being of healthcare workers across Singapore, and its term ended on Jun 30.

Speaking at the Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and Yishun Community Hospital Safety and Security Week, where the report was launched, Minister of State for Health Rahayu Mahzam said abuse and harassment should not be accepted as part of healthcare work.

“Healthcare work will sometimes involve difficult conversations, particularly when patients or caregivers are anxious or frustrated,” said Ms Rahayu, who is an adviser to the workgroup.

“However, abuse and harassment must never be accepted as an inevitable part of the job.”