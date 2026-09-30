Healthcare worker abuse, harassment cases nearly double to 4,200 in two years
The rise reflects greater awareness and confidence among healthcare workers to speak up, says the tripartite workgroup behind the findings.
SINGAPORE: Reports of abuse and harassment against healthcare workers at public institutions nearly doubled from about 2,200 cases in 2023 to 4,200 in 2025, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday (Sep 30).
The number of cases reported to the police also rose over the same period, from about 350 to 550.
In a report released the same day, the Tripartite Workgroup for the Prevention of Abuse and Harassment of Healthcare Workers said the rise does not in itself suggest that abuse and harassment have become more prevalent.
Instead, it is consistent with greater awareness of what constitutes unacceptable behaviour and greater confidence among healthcare workers to speak up and take action, the workgroup said.
Titled Standing Together: Prevention of Abuse and Harassment in Healthcare in Singapore, the report documents the workgroup's four years of work. It was set up in 2022 amid growing concerns about the safety and well-being of healthcare workers across Singapore, and its term ended on Jun 30.
Speaking at the Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and Yishun Community Hospital Safety and Security Week, where the report was launched, Minister of State for Health Rahayu Mahzam said abuse and harassment should not be accepted as part of healthcare work.
“Healthcare work will sometimes involve difficult conversations, particularly when patients or caregivers are anxious or frustrated,” said Ms Rahayu, who is an adviser to the workgroup.
“However, abuse and harassment must never be accepted as an inevitable part of the job.”
TWO IN THREE WITNESSED OR EXPERIENCED ABUSE
In 2023, the workgroup engaged more than 3,000 healthcare workers and more than 1,500 members of the public through surveys and focus group discussions.
About two in three healthcare workers surveyed said they had witnessed or experienced abuse or harassment, with verbal abuse among the most prevalent forms.
Many incidents went unreported because workers were unclear about reporting channels, feared repercussions or believed such treatment was simply "part of the job", the report said.
The workgroup launched a tripartite framework in 2023 that set a common definition of abuse and harassment and standardised how healthcare institutions should respond to incidents.
All public healthcare institutions now have dedicated healthcare worker protection functions, including chief wellness officers. Institutions can take action against perpetrators, including issuing warnings, removing them from their premises or discharging abusive patients who do not require urgent medical care.
More than 6,000 healthcare workers have been trained in advanced de-escalation and self-defence techniques. Basic training is given to all frontline staff and forms part of onboarding for new healthcare workers.
THREATS, SEXUAL HARASSMENT
The 23-page report highlighted several cases of abuse and harassment. In one, a patient made offensive sexual remarks to a staff member, causing her distress. She was initially reluctant to report the incident out of embarrassment and concern that pursuing it would add to her stress.
She was given wellness leave and regular well-being check-ins, and supported through the reporting process. The patient and his spouse were told the behaviour was unacceptable and would not be tolerated.
In another, a nurse clinician at National University Hospital was cornered by a patient's father after telling him mobility scooters were not allowed in the ward for safety reasons.
The man blocked her exit with a cardiac table, displayed a needle and penknife, threatened her and spat at her twice, according to the report. The hospital issued him a warning, made a police report and supported the nurse in applying for a personal protection order.
WORK TO CONTINUE
A 2025 survey by the workgroup found that more than nine in 10 healthcare workers at public institutions felt their organisations encouraged the reporting of abuse and harassment and supported a safe and respectful work environment.
Among members of the public surveyed that year, 86 per cent said they would consider stepping in if they witnessed such behaviour against a healthcare worker. Nine in 10 said everyone had a part to play in preventing it.
With the workgroup's term concluded, an employer-led Community of Practice will sustain its momentum, the report said. It will give healthcare organisations a platform to share experiences, strengthen capabilities and exchange best practices.