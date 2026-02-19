Nursing homes bring Chinese New Year cheer to seniors with lion dances, festive feasts

BRINGING FESTIVE CHEER

For more than 270 residents at NTUC Health Nursing Home in Jurong West, a lion dance performance is a key highlight of the year.

It is part of the home’s efforts to ensure residents do not miss out on Chinese New Year celebrations every year.

Other activities include visits by pre-school children who spend time with seniors, a “lo hei” session in line with the tradition of tossing yusheng — a raw fish salad — for good fortune, and a steamboat meal. These are also done across all of NTUC Health's nursing homes.

“The other thing about Chinese New Year is keeping to the tradition of new clothes,” said Ms Lian Shieh Yng, cluster director of the NTUC Health Nursing Home (Jurong West).



“We got our partners to sponsor clothes, and we even brought those who can go out to buy clothes, so that all of them have new clothes to wear on the day.”



Ms Lian said traditions play an important role in helping residents feel connected.



“Keeping to this tradition actually strengthens our residents' dignity, their identity, and we want to bring joy and the connectedness they have with this season as well as with the community,” she added.



“Not every resident can go home, so it is important for us to bring the festivity here … to let them know that they are remembered, they are loved and they are cared for in this place.



“We also encourage our family members to come to celebrate this season with them.”