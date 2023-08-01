Water parades and popsicles: Nursing homes find cool ways to fan off warm weather

SINGAPORE: Nursing homes in Singapore are ramping up efforts to keep their residents cool during the recent spell of hot weather.

Most homes are relying on additional fans and air coolers to combat the warmth.

Staff are also stepping up to ensure residents stay hydrated and do not succumb to heat-related ailments.

Some care facilities have started looking at bigger changes to their buildings to cope with rising temperatures in the long term.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Tuesday (Aug 1) that warm and humid conditions are expected to persist in the next two weeks, with daily maximum temperatures of around 34 degrees Celsius.