Nursing homes brace for haze by stocking up on air purifiers, monitoring vulnerable residents

SINGAPORE: Nursing homes are rolling out measures to protect vulnerable residents as Singapore prepares for hazy skies.

Some are installing air filtration systems and haze shelters, while others are adapting their premises to brace for worsening air quality.

This comes as Singapore is expecting this year's dry season to be the hottest and driest since 2019.

The looming El Nino climate phenomenon, which brings lower rainfall and warmer temperatures, increases the risk of vegetation fires in the region that could lead to a higher chance of haze.