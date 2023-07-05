MOH prepared to release stockpile of N95 masks to pharmacies if haze causes shortage

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) is prepared to release N95 masks from its stockpile to pharmacies if there is a shortage in the event of haze later this year.

The government also plans to work with the People's Association to distribute masks to low-income and vulnerable residents if there is severe haze.

In response to parliamentary questions, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu on Wednesday (Jul 5) gave an update on the action plans by the Inter-Agency Haze Task Force, led by the National Environment Agency.

"We expect this year's dry season to be the hottest and driest since 2019," said Ms Fu.

El Nino conditions are expected to develop in the Pacific Ocean in the next one to two months, and a positive Indian Ocean Dipole between July and August.

"Both climate phenomena will bring drier and warmer weather that could intensify the dry season in Singapore and the region, leading to potentially more hotspots and an increased risk of transboundary haze," said Ms Fu.