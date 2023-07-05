MOH prepared to release stockpile of N95 masks to pharmacies if haze causes shortage
There are also plans to distribute N95 masks to low-income and vulnerable residents in the event of severe haze.
SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) is prepared to release N95 masks from its stockpile to pharmacies if there is a shortage in the event of haze later this year.
The government also plans to work with the People's Association to distribute masks to low-income and vulnerable residents if there is severe haze.
In response to parliamentary questions, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu on Wednesday (Jul 5) gave an update on the action plans by the Inter-Agency Haze Task Force, led by the National Environment Agency.
"We expect this year's dry season to be the hottest and driest since 2019," said Ms Fu.
El Nino conditions are expected to develop in the Pacific Ocean in the next one to two months, and a positive Indian Ocean Dipole between July and August.
"Both climate phenomena will bring drier and warmer weather that could intensify the dry season in Singapore and the region, leading to potentially more hotspots and an increased risk of transboundary haze," said Ms Fu.
Apart from plans to release N95 masks, she noted that all classrooms of primary and secondary schools, Ministry of Education kindergartens and special education schools are equipped with air purifiers.
Preschools are similarly required to have sufficient air purifiers to accommodate children in the event of haze.
MOH has also worked with public healthcare institutions, including nursing homes, to ensure they have enough air-purifying equipment and medical supplies, said Ms Fu.
It has also advised healthcare institutions on capacity mitigating measures in view of a potential increase in hospital admissions due to haze-related illnesses.
In addition, MOH has advised medical practitioners on how to manage and treat patients with haze-related conditions, such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
"Members of the public have been advised to refer to MOH's health advisories and to make preparations, such as ensuring that they have air purifiers in good working condition and N95 masks for prolonged outdoor activities during haze," said Ms Fu.
They can also check the NEA website, MyEnv mobile app and the government's haze microsite for updates.
HAZE SANCTUARIES
Ms Fu also said that she would take up a suggestion, raised by Member of Parliament Yip Hon Weng (PAP-Yio Chu Kang), to establish "haze sanctuaries" at community facilities.
These sanctuaries could be open to senior citizens who do not have N95 masks, air purifiers or air conditioners in their homes, Mr Yip suggested.
Ms Fu said the ministry was considering making residents' committee centres as well as air-conditioned rooms in community centres available to some segments of the population in the event of haze.
MP Liang Eng Hwa (PAP-Bukit Panjang) then asked about the progress of discussions with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Indonesia on transboundary haze.
Haze in the Southeast Asian region due to forest fires in Indonesia has been a perennial problem over the past decades.
Representatives from five ASEAN member states - Brunei, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand - met to discuss the issue in June.
Ms Fu said there was general agreement with her ASEAN counterparts about the risk of a drier El Nino setting in for the next few months.
"There's also good discussions about fire detection and monitoring," she said, adding that there was "common intention and objective" to manage forest fires and haze that may arise from them.
"We have a good understanding about the assistance that Singapore would have offered to the countries as well, should the need arise."
The ministers hoped to come to a conclusion leading to the launch of the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Transboundary Haze Pollution Control later this year, she added.
Ms Fu also said discussions with Indonesia have been positive, and that significant effort has been put in by the Indonesian government on monitoring, regulatory and fire-fighting efforts.
"Of course, we are helped by good weather in the last few years. But this year, again, I think that there's common affirmation of the need to monitor the dry season carefully, and also to act quickly to fight fires."