2025 Joint Admissions Exercise posting results to be released on Feb 4

Applicants posted to the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) will receive their enrolment details via email on Feb 4, while those posted to polytechnics will get theirs by the end of February 2025.

Applicants who wish to appeal for a transfer to a JC/MI course should contact their selected JC/MI directly. Details of the appeal process and timeline can be found on the respective institution’s website.

"The institution will decide on such appeals if it has available vacancies and if the applicant meets its course cut-off point for this year’s exercise," MOE said.

Thsoe who wish to appeal for a transfer to a polytechnic or ITE 2-year Higher Nitec course may do so through the JAE Online Appeal Portal.

MOE added that applicants who were not posted to any course during the JAE are also encouraged to submit an appeal through the same portal.

Appeals can be submitted on the portal from 9am on Feb 4 to 4pm on Feb 7.

The outcomes will be released on the same portal at 9am on Feb 21.