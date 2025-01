2025 Joint Admissions Exercise posting results to be released on Feb 4

SINGAPORE: The posting results for the 2025 Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) will be released at 9am on Feb 4, 2025.

Applicants can obtain their posting results through SMS or the JAE Internet System.

Students posted to a junior college (JC) or Millennia Institute (MI) are to report to their posted institutions on the morning of Feb 5.

Those who are unable to report to their posted JC or MI on the first day of school for valid reasons should contact their institute to confirm and reserve their placement, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Monday (Jan 27).