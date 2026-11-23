Singapore’s core inflation eased to 1.5% in October; price pressures expected to pick up early next year
The drop was due to lower inflation for services and electricity & gas.
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s core inflation eased to 1.5 per cent year-on-year in October, down from 2 per cent in September, according to official figures released on Monday (Nov 23).
The drop was due to lower inflation for services and electricity & gas, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry (METI) in a joint press release.
On a month-on-month basis, core prices, which exclude accommodation and private transport, remained unchanged from the previous month.
Overall inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index-All Items, slowed to 1.9 per cent year-on-year in October, from 2.2 per cent in September.
This was due to lower services, electricity & gas and private transport inflation, said MAS and METI.
Overall inflation fell by 0.3 per cent on a month-on-month basis in October, they added.
SECTORS
Inflation eased across several sectors, with electricity & gas seeing the sharpest decrease.
Inflation in the sector fell from 8.7 per cent in September to 1 per cent in October as electricity prices rose at a slower pace. This was largely due to a lower regulated electricity tariff in October compared to September.
Services inflation eased in October due to smaller increases in airfares as well as in the costs of health insurance and healthcare services, falling from 1.7 per cent in September to 1.1 per cent in October on a year-on-year basis.
Private transport inflation was also lower due to a more gradual increase in car prices, said MAS and METI. The sector’s inflation was 6.7 per cent in October as compared to 7.1 per cent in September.
Food inflation edged down from 2.4 per cent in September to 2.3 per cent last month as the prices of non-cooked food rose at a slower pace.
However, retail & other goods inflation picked up as furniture prices rose and household appliance prices fell at a slower pace, rising from 1.2 per cent in September to 1.6 per cent in October.
Accommodation inflation remained unchanged at 0.9 per cent as housing rents rose at a similar pace in October as in September, said MAS and METI.
IMPORTED COST PRESSURES TO REMAIN FIRM
Imported cost pressures are expected to remain firm for Singapore in the near term as energy commodities prices remain volatile and elevated compared to a year ago despite easing recently, said MAS and METI
“Global and regional food prices are also expected to pick up as costlier inputs and adverse weather patterns affect food production,” they said.
“However, imported inflation should ease over 2027 as the effects of temporary supply disruptions fade.”
Domestic price pressures are likely to stay subdued, with unit labour costs in the services sector expected to remain contained amid continued productivity gains.
“Enhanced government subsidies, such as for healthcare and education, will also dampen services inflation,” said MAS and METI.
All in, core inflation is expected to pick up in next year’s first quarter, before easing more discernibly from mid-2027, they added.
“MAS Core Inflation is projected to average 1.5 per cent to 2 per cent in 2026 and 1.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent in 2027,” said MAS and METI.
CPI-All Items inflation is forecast to come in at around 2 per cent in 2026 and 1.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent next year.
“The risks to inflation remain tilted to the upside. A sharp and sustained surge in global energy or food prices could lift Singapore’s import costs by more than projected,” said MAS and METI.
Domestic inflation could also stay elevated if spillovers from the AI-related boom broaden and unit labour costs rise more rapidly, they added.
“However, higher-than-expected global interest rates or a pullback in AI-related investment could exert a drag on growth, and thus, inflation,” noted MAS and METI.
“Energy production and shipments from the Middle East could also recover more quickly than projected, resulting in a greater decline in energy prices.”