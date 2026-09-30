Lower electricity and gas household tariffs from October to December

SINGAPORE: Singapore households will pay lower electricity and gas tariffs in the fourth quarter of 2026 due to lower energy costs.

The household electricity tariff from October to December will be down 10.4 per cent, or 3.32 cents per kWh lower than the previous quarter's tariff before the Goods and Services Tax (GST), grid operator SP Group said on Wednesday (Sep 30).

Electricity prices will be at 28.59 cents per kWh for Q4. It was 31.91 cents per kWh from July to September.

The average monthly electricity bill for families living in HDB four-room flats will also decrease by S$12.99.

The overall electricity tariff (before GST), including tariffs for non-households, will decrease by an average of 10.6 per cent or 3.32 cents per kWh compared with the preceding quarter.

Changes in fuel prices take some time to be reflected in the electricity tariffs, said SP Group.



Global fuel prices have risen since September 2026 due to escalating tensions in the Middle East. Should this persist, electricity tariffs are expected to increase for the subsequent quarter, it said.

The gas tariff for households will also be lower from October to December compared to the previous quarter, by 2.03 cents per kWh before GST, gas provider City Energy said on Wednesday.

It will go down from 23.48 cents per kWh to 21.45 cents per kWh – about a 8.6 per cent decrease.

Singapore's regulated electricity and town gas tariffs are determined every quarter, based on the gas prices in the first 2.5 months of the previous quarter, according to the Energy Market Authority (EMA).

This means that changes in fuel prices in a quarter will only show up in the electricity tariffs in the following quarter.

Global fuel prices have risen since September 2026 due to escalating tensions in the Middle East. Should this persist, town gas tariffs are expected to increase for the next quarter, City Energy said.

EMA said on Jun 30 that if the Middle East situation improves, lower fuel prices could lead to lower electricity tariffs in the fourth quarter.

However, an analyst previously told CNA that any fall in electricity prices in Q4 would "more likely to be insignificant".

“A return to the pre-conflict price level can happen in 2027, assuming the situation will be normalised in the Gulf region,” said Dr Sung Jinseok, a Research Fellow at the NUS Energy Studies Institute.