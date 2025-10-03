More electricity retailers launch off-peak plans offering cheaper rates to Singapore residents

SINGAPORE: More electricity retailers in Singapore are offering plans with less costly rates during off-peak hours, which analysts say could lead to even cheaper plans amid stiffer competition.

Under a time-of-use plan, residents can save almost S$500 (US$390) a year, slashing their bills by as much as a third.

Off-peak hours vary across different plans depending on the retailers, with some classifying them as 11pm to 7am and others from 9pm to 9am.

Geneco, Senoko Energy and PacificLight Energy currently offer such plans, while Keppel Electric launched their "weekend saver" time-of-use plan on Wednesday (Oct 1).

Tuas Power will start offering time-of-use plans to its customers in the first quarter of 2026.

Time-of-use plans became available in Singapore when the country opened up its retail electricity market in November 2018, allowing customers to choose their electricity supplier and price plan.

Residents who sign up are required to use a smart meter to track their daily electricity consumption at half-hourly intervals. Smart meters are set to be installed in all 1.58 million homes by 2026, with nearly 1.28 million already installed as of March this year.