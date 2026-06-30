Electricity tariffs to rise 17% from July to September, reflecting higher fuel costs from Middle East conflict

SINGAPORE: Singapore households will pay higher electricity and gas tariffs in the third quarter of 2026 after earlier increases in natural gas prices, driven by the Middle East conflict, pushed up the cost of producing electricity and gas locally, the Energy Market Authority (EMA) said on Tuesday (Jun 30).

The household electricity tariff from July to September will be 4.64 cents per kWh higher than the previous quarter before the Goods and Services Tax (GST), SP Group said.

Electricity prices will now be 31.91 cents per kWh for the quarter.

The average monthly electricity bill for families living in four-room Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats will increase by S$17.14 (US$13.24).

The overall electricity tariff (before GST), including tariffs for non-households, will increase by an average of 17 per cent compared with the previous quarter.

The gas tariff for households will also be higher from July to September compared to the preceding quarter, with an increase of 1.56 cents per kWh before GST, City Energy said on Tuesday.

The revised third-quarter gas tariff will go up from 21.92 cents per kWh to 23.48 cents per kWh - about a 7.1 per cent increase.

EMA said in a statement last Friday that Singapore's regulated electricity and town gas tariffs are determined on a quarterly basis, based on the gas prices in the first 2.5 months of the previous quarter.

"This means that changes in fuel prices in a quarter will only show up in the electricity tariffs in the next quarter.

"This was the case when the regulated electricity tariffs for April to June 2026 rose slightly, as it only included the rise in fuel prices from Feb 28 (when the Middle East conflict started) till Mar 15, 2026," it added.