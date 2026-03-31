Higher electricity and gas household tariffs from April to June as energy and fuel costs rise
Authorities warn of "potentially sharper increases" in electricity and town gas tariffs in subsequent quarters due to the Middle East conflict.
SINGAPORE: Singapore households will pay higher electricity and gas tariffs in the second quarter of 2026 due to higher energy costs, with authorities warning of "potentially sharper increases" in the following quarters because of the Middle East conflict.
The household electricity tariff from April to June, before the goods and services tax (GST), will be 0.56 cents per kWh higher than the previous quarter, SP Group said in a media release on Tuesday (Mar 31).
Electricity prices will now be at 27.27 cents per kWh for the quarter.
The average monthly electricity bill for families living in HDB four-room flats will increase by S$1.80 (US$1.39).
The overall electricity tariff (before GST), including tariffs for non-households, will increase by an average of 2.0 per cent or 0.52 cents per kWh compared with the previous quarter.
SP Group said the electricity tariffs in the subsequent quarters are expected to increase further as the full effect of the elevated natural gas prices are incorporated.
The gas tariff for households from April to June will be higher compared with the previous quarter, increasing by 0.24 cents per kWh before GST, said City Energy on Tuesday.
This will bring prices to 21.92 cents per kWh, up from 21.68 cents per kWh, from Apr 1 to Jun 30.
Singapore relies heavily on imported energy, with about 95 per cent of its electricity generated using imported natural gas, which is also the main feedstock for the production of town gas, the Energy Market Authority (EMA) said in a media factsheet on Tuesday.
The authority noted that the ongoing Middle East conflict has strained global fuel supply chains, causing oil and natural gas prices to increase significantly, with fuel prices set to "remain elevated in the foreseeable future".
An increase in the cost of natural gas would therefore lead to an increase in the prices of electricity and town gas for all consumers in Singapore, it said.
ELECTRICITY, GAS TARIFFS "PARTIALLY AFFECTED" BY RISE IN COSTS IN Q2
Electricity and gas tariffs are only "partially affected by the rise in fuel prices" in the second quarter because the regulated electricity and town gas tariffs for each quarter are determined based on the average fuel costs in the first 2.5 months of the preceding quarter, said EMA.
This means the electricity and town gas tariffs for the April to June period are based on fuel prices from January to mid-March, it added.
The authority said that prices of natural gas started to climb only after Feb 28.
Due to the "extensive disruptions" to oil and natural gas production in the Middle East, fuel prices are set to remain elevated in the foreseeable future, EMA said.
"We are likely to see further and potentially sharper increases in the electricity and town gas tariffs in subsequent quarters," the authority said.
EMA added that consumers on electricity retail contracts are likely to see an increase in prices when renewing their contracts.
The authority said it is closely monitoring the situation and working closely with the industry to ensure supply security.
It said that it could not predict how long the conflict in the Middle East will last and "household and business consumers must therefore be prepared for higher and more volatile energy costs".
EMA said that everyone can play a part by using more energy-efficient appliances and conserving energy to reduce energy consumption.
"This will help lower energy costs and contribute to Singapore's energy resilience."