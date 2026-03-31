Higher electricity and gas household tariffs from April to June as energy and fuel costs rise

SINGAPORE: Singapore households will pay higher electricity and gas tariffs in the second quarter of 2026 due to higher energy costs, with authorities warning of "potentially sharper increases" in the following quarters because of the Middle East conflict.

The household electricity tariff from April to June, before the goods and services tax (GST), will be 0.56 cents per kWh higher than the previous quarter, SP Group said in a media release on Tuesday (Mar 31).

Electricity prices will now be at 27.27 cents per kWh for the quarter.

The average monthly electricity bill for families living in HDB four-room flats will increase by S$1.80 (US$1.39).

The overall electricity tariff (before GST), including tariffs for non-households, will increase by an average of 2.0 per cent or 0.52 cents per kWh compared with the previous quarter.

SP Group said the electricity tariffs in the subsequent quarters are expected to increase further as the full effect of the elevated natural gas prices are incorporated.

The gas tariff for households from April to June will be higher compared with the previous quarter, increasing by 0.24 cents per kWh before GST, said City Energy on Tuesday.

This will bring prices to 21.92 cents per kWh, up from 21.68 cents per kWh, from Apr 1 to Jun 30.