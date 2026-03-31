Over 1 million HDB households to receive U-Save, S&CC rebates in April
The U-Save and Service & Conservancy Charges rebates in April are part of the permanent GST Voucher scheme.
SINGAPORE: More than 1 million Singaporean households living in Housing Development Board (HDB) flats will receive U-Save and Service & Conservancy Charges (S&CC) rebates in April, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Tuesday (Mar 31).
The rebates are part of the permanent GST Voucher (GSTV) scheme and help to offset utilities expenses and S&CC for lower- and middle-income HDB households, said the ministry in a press release.
The rebates in April will be the first quarterly disbursement for the scheme for the 2026 financial year.
Eligible households will receive up to S$190 worth of GSTV–U-Save rebates next month, depending on their HDB flat type, said MOF.
They will also receive up to one month of S&CC rebates in April, depending on their HDB flat type, it added.
“As announced at Budget 2026, additional U-Save rebates will also be provided in April and July, on top of the regular GSTV–U-Save rebates, to help Singaporean HDB households cope with their utilities expenses,” it added.
Eligible households will receive up to S$570 of U-Save rebates and up to 3.5 months of S&CC rebates this financial year.
“No further action is required by the eligible households,” said MOF.
“The U-Save rebates will be credited directly into households’ utilities accounts with SP Services and S&CC rebates will be credited directly into households’ S&CC accounts with their respective town councils.”