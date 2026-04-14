CNA Explains: How electricity prices are calculated in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Electricity prices for households in Singapore have crept up since the conflict in the Middle East began – with no signs of slowing down yet.

In April, the household electricity tariff rose 2.1 per cent or 0.56 cents per kWh compared with the previous quarter, before Goods and Services Tax (GST).

But Singapore should expect a "much sharper increase" in the July tariff adjustment, which will fully reflect higher fuel costs, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said in a ministerial statement in parliament on Apr 7.

As households brace for higher bills, CNA looks at how electricity prices are calculated.

Why are electricity prices rising?

About 95 per cent of Singapore’s electricity is generated using imported natural gas, whose price is mostly pegged to market prices.

Since the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East, global fuel supply chains have been disrupted, pushing up the cost of gas used to generate electricity.

Singapore has taken steps to reduce disruption, including diversifying sources and setting up a centralised gas procurement for the power sector, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam said in parliament last week.

Power plants here can also switch from natural gas to diesel when needed, and the country has fuel reserves, he added.

“Nevertheless, if the supply disruptions increase, and if more suppliers are unable to supply fuel or gas, then potential disruptions to our domestic energy and electricity supply cannot be ruled out,” he said.

This remains a low-probability scenario for now, he said. But prices will rise.

How are electricity tariffs calculated?

The current rate of 27.27 cents per kWh is comparable to rates over the past seven quarters, which ranged from 26.71 cents per kWh in January this year to 29.88 cents per kWh in July 2024, based on data from national grid operator SP Group.