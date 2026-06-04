Singapore has enough LNG supplies for the rest of the year, energy regulator says

HOUSTON: Singapore has secured enough liquefied natural gas cargoes to make up for lost supplies from Qatar for the rest of 2026, ensuring it has 100 per cent of the gas it needs, Energy Market Authority Chief Executive Puah Kok Keong said on Wednesday (Jun 3) in Houston.

Replacement cargoes were purchased from Australia, US and African suppliers, he told Reuters in an interview.

If the Qatar supply disruption - caused by the US-Israeli war with Iran - ends in the coming months, Singapore has the option to resell the replacement cargoes, Mr Puah said.

Qatar supplies 10 per cent of the natural gas Singapore uses for electricity generation, the equivalent of one cargo per month, he said.

Singapore is interested in buying more LNG but will do so from diverse suppliers including the US, Australia, Africa and the Middle East to reduce risk, said Mr Puah.