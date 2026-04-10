Singapore, Australia working towards legally binding protocol for essential supplies

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Australia are working towards a legally binding protocol on economic resilience and essential supplies under their free trade agreement, their leaders announced on Friday (Apr 10).

Speaking at a press conference with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said the two countries have agreed to accelerate negotiations on the protocol, which covers energy and other critical sectors.

"This is not just about managing today's crisis. It is about building trusted supply lines for a more uncertain future," he said.