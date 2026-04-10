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Singapore, Australia working towards legally binding protocol for essential supplies
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Singapore

Singapore, Australia working towards legally binding protocol for essential supplies

Both prime ministers agreed to keep trade flowing, particularly during crises.

Singapore, Australia working towards legally binding protocol for essential supplies

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Apr 10, 2026.

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Vanessa Lim
Vanessa Lim
10 Apr 2026 01:28PM (Updated: 10 Apr 2026 02:17PM)
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SINGAPORE: Singapore and Australia are working towards a legally binding protocol on economic resilience and essential supplies under their free trade agreement, their leaders announced on Friday (Apr 10).

Speaking at a press conference with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said the two countries have agreed to accelerate negotiations on the protocol, which covers energy and other critical sectors.

"This is not just about managing today's crisis. It is about building trusted supply lines for a more uncertain future," he said.

In a joint statement, the two prime ministers agreed to keep trade flowing between the countries, with essential goods continuing to move. This includes liquefied natural gas (LNG), which Australia supplies to Singapore – accounting for more than one-third of Singapore's LNG – and refined petroleum products like diesel, which Singapore supplies to Australia.

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A dialogue co-chaired by senior officials has been established to facilitate cooperation on economic resilience challenges and trade in essential supplies between the two countries.

Ministers from both sides have also been tasked to convene the inaugural Energy Ministerial Dialogue.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese touring the Singapore Refining Company compound in Jurong Island with SRC GM and CEO Eso Thomas (left) on Apr 10, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Justin Tan)

Australia is one of the world's top LNG producers, alongside Qatar, the US and Russia. Singapore generates about 95 per cent of its electricity using imported natural gas, comprising LNG and pipeline gas from neighbouring countries.

Mr Wong said he appreciated Mr Albanese's assurance that Australia will continue supplying LNG to Singapore. Likewise, Singapore will continue supplying refined fuels to Australia.

According to Australian government statistics for 2025, Singapore is Australia’s largest supplier of refined petroleum products. Singapore accounted for 26 per cent of Australia's refined fuel imports, close to 55 per cent of its gasoline imports, 23 per cent of its aviation turbine fuel imports and 16 per cent of its diesel imports.

"As a global refining hub, we will keep these flows going – as long as upstream supplies continue," said Mr Wong.

In the joint statement, both leaders reaffirmed their support for the current ceasefire in the Middle East and encouraged negotiations to bring an end to the conflict, recognising the significant economic impact of the crisis.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese touring the Singapore LNG Corporation compound in Jurong Island with SLNG CEO Leong Wei Hung (left) on Apr 10, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Justin Tan)

"These are uncertain and unprecedented times. But it is precisely in such times that partnerships matter most. Singapore and Australia have tackled challenges together before," said Mr Wong, pointing to how the two countries worked closely during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep critical supply chains open.

"Our partnership is built on trust and that trust is enabling us to act decisively today. In a more fractured and volatile world, we choose to stay open, to stay connected, and to stand together.

"Through the strength of our partnership, I am confident that Singapore and Australia will not just get through the crisis – but we will emerge stronger and more resilient," he said.

The two leaders also called on other trading partners to join them in ensuring global energy supply chains are kept open.

Mr Albanese was on the second day of his three-day official visit to Singapore. On Friday morning, he visited the Singapore LNG Terminal and Singapore Refining Company on Jurong Island.

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Source: CNA/vl(cy)

Related Topics

Australia Anthony Albanese DPM Lawrence Wong
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