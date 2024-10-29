Oil spill during bunkering operations off Changi: MPA

SINGAPORE: The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said on Tuesday (Oct 29) it was alerted to an oil spill off Changi during bunkering operations between a Bahamas-flagged bulk carrier and a licensed bunker tanker.

The incident was reported to have happened on Monday at about 5.40pm. Bunkering operations were ceased immediately, said MPA in a news release.

Bunkering is the process of refuelling cargo vessels and according to MPA's official website, Singapore is one of the largest and most important bunkering port in the world.

"MPA craft arrived at about 5.50pm and sprayed dispersants," said MPA.

"Relevant government agencies have been alerted to keep a lookout for any oil sighting along the shores."

The incident has no impact on navigational traffic and further updates on the incident will be provided when available, MPA added.

The authority did not specify how much oil was spilled during the incident.

CNA has contacted MPA for more information.