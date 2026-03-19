One person dead, one taken to hospital after fire at Choa Chu Kang flat

SINGAPORE: A person died and another was taken to hospital after a fire at a Choa Chu Kang flat on Thursday (Mar 19).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at Block 763 Choa Chu Kang North 5 at about 3am.

"The fire involved a bedroom of a unit on the 14th floor", SCDF said in its Facebook post on Thursday.

During the firefighting operation, someone was found inside the unit, it said, adding that the person was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Someone else from the affected unit who had evacuated before SCDF’s arrival was assessed for smoke inhalation and taken to Singapore General Hospital, SCDF added.

Two other people from the affected block were assessed for smoke inhalation, but declined to be brought to the hospital.

About 70 people were evacuated by the police and SCDF as a "precautionary measure".

SCDF extinguished the fire with two water jets and the cause of the fire is under investigation.