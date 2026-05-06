Former PAP MP Ong Ah Heng dies aged 84

SINGAPORE: Former People's Action Party (PAP) MP Ong Ah Heng died on Tuesday (May 5) at the age of 84.

Paying tribute to Mr Ong, a three-term MP for Nee Soon Central SMC, Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said that he was deeply saddened by his death.

Calling him "one of PAP's well-respected stalwarts", Mr Shanmugam said in a Facebook post: "I first knew Mr Ong not just as a fellow MP. But as someone who embodied the quiet ethic of service that underpins our labour movement and grassroots work.

"He often spoke from lived conviction. He once said he owed much to our meritocratic system. It allowed him to start as a construction worker, and go on to obtain a master’s degree. He became an effective unionist."

Mr Ong's spirit for the labour movement had defined much of his life, Mr Shanmugam noted.

"Beyond politics, he continued to contribute. He took on public service roles. Always guided by a belief in giving back in different ways. Those of us who served alongside him knew this well. He believed in staying close to the ground. Close to the people."

He extended his condolences to Mr Ong’s family, adding: "I have had the privilege of knowing him for many years. I will miss him."

Mr Ong joined the PAP in 1964 and acted as election agent to the late former Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew.

He also served as assistant secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and executive secretary of the Transport Workers’ Union.

At the 1997 General Election, Mr Ong first contested Nee Soon Central SMC as a PAP candidate, winning the seat from the opposition Singapore Democratic Party.

He retired from politics in the lead-up to GE2011.

Marsiling-Yew Tee MP Alex Yam also paid tribute to Mr Ong in a Facebook post.

"My own memories of Comrade Ong go back to my younger days in the labour movement. From afar, he carried a certain aura. You sensed immediately that he belonged to a generation of unionists who had fought many battles and earned their respect the hard way," he said.

"When I entered politics around the time Comrade Ong stepped down from parliament, I had the chance to know him better ... what stayed with me was not the aura I once saw from afar, but the warmth he showed to younger comrades."

Mr Yam added: "Singapore has lost a steadfast son, a loyal comrade of the party, and a devoted contributor to the building of the labour movement. Many of us, in turn, have lost a comrade, mentor and friend."