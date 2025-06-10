Property tycoon Ong Beng Seng set to plead guilty on Jul 3

SINGAPORE: Property tycoon Ong Beng Seng, who faces two charges in relation to former transport minister S Iswaran's case, is set to plead guilty in court on Jul 3.

This was after a pre-trial conference for Ong's case took place on Tuesday (Jun 10). Court records did not state if he would be pleading guilty to both charges or one charge, and if so, which one.

His bail, which is set at S$800,000 (US$620,000), was extended.

Ong, 79, has been undergoing chemotherapy for bone marrow cancer. He previously obtained permission to travel abroad for medical-related purposes.

He was originally set to plead guilty on Apr 2, but this was rescheduled after he asked for time to obtain more detailed medical reports from his doctors.

Two people close to Ong previously confirmed his condition with CNA Digital, with one saying he has multiple myeloma.

This is a rare type of bone marrow cancer characterised by abnormal expansion of malignant plasma cells in the bone marrow.

Ong is known as the man who brought Formula 1 to Singapore in 2008.

The Singapore-based Malaysian businessman was handed two charges in October 2024, which correspond to those that Mr Iswaran pleaded guilty to in September 2024.

Ong is accused of abetting Mr Iswaran in obtaining an all-expenses-paid trip to Doha worth about S$20,850 in December 2022. These include an outbound flight on Ong's private plane from Singapore to Doha, one night's stay in the Four Seasons Hotel Doha, and a business class flight from Doha to Singapore.

The second charge alleges that Ong abetted the obstruction of justice by intentionally aiding Mr Iswaran in May 2023, when the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau had begun its probe, by paying S$5,700 to Singapore GP for a business class flight ticket from Doha to Singapore.

Ong is the managing director of Hotel Properties Limited (HPL), which previously stated in a Singapore Exchange (SGX) announcement that Ong will plead guilty to the charge of obstructing justice, while admitting to have the other charge taken into consideration for sentencing.

HPL said then that Ong "continues to be suitable to carry out his duties and responsibilities as managing director".

Mr Iswaran was sentenced to 12 months' jail in October 2024. He was placed on home detention on Feb 7. He completed his emplacement and has been out of prison's custody since Jun 6.