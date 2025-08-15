ICA to review Ong Beng Seng’s PR status after he was fined for abetting in obstruction of justice

SINGAPORE: Property tycoon Ong Beng Seng’s permanent resident (PR) status will be reviewed by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) after he was fined for abetting in the obstruction of justice on Friday (Aug 15).

In response to CNA queries, the ICA said Singapore permanent residents who have been convicted of an offence will have their PR status reviewed.

“ICA will review Mr Ong Beng Seng’s PR since he has been convicted and sentenced,” the authority said on Friday.

Ong, 79, was fined S$30,000 (US$23,400) on Friday for abetting former Transport Minister S Iswaran in the obstruction of justice.

Principal District Judge Lee Lit Cheng had agreed with the prosecution and defence that judicial mercy was justified and imposed the maximum fine a district court can give, instead of three months' jail.



She said that imprisonment would carry a high risk of endangering Ong’s life since he has incurable malignant cancer - multiple myeloma – and is immunosuppressed and more prone to unusual and severe infections.

The cancer, which has destroyed parts of his skeletal system, has also made him susceptible to falls.



Judge Lee explained that the risks would be increased in prison even if Ong were to be housed in a medical ward, and his fall risk would also be heightened.