Ong Beng Seng sentenced: A timeline of his court case involving Iswaran
CNA looks at the events from when the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau first announced its probe that would embroil both men in criminal offences.
SINGAPORE: Malaysian businessman Ong Beng Seng was sentenced on Friday (Aug 15) to a S$30,000 fine for abetting former Transport Minister S Iswaran in the obstruction of justice.
He had helped to arrange for Mr Iswaran to be billed belatedly for a sum of S$5,700 for a business class flight ticket from Doha to Singapore.
Ong had invited Mr Iswaran on that trip, at Ong's expense, and Mr Iswaran asked to be billed for it months later, after the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) discovered Mr Iswaran's name on the flight manifest while investigating a separate case.
Here's how events unfolded.
Jul 12, 2023: CPIB announces investigation involving Mr Iswaran
CPIB announced that Mr Iswaran was assisting with an investigation into a case uncovered by the agency. It did not elaborate on the nature of the probe as investigations were ongoing.
Then-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said separately that the CPIB investigation would require Mr Iswaran and other individuals to be interviewed by CPIB. The bureau sits under the Prime Minister's Office.
Mr Lee instructed Mr Iswaran to take a leave of absence until the investigation was completed, with others covering his portfolios.
According to then-Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, the case was "completely driven by CPIB from the beginning" and that there had been no public complaint.
Property tycoon Ong Beng Seng was later seen entering and leaving CPIB headquarters.
Jul 14, 2023: HPL announces Ong Beng Seng's arrest
Hotel Properties Limited (HPL), which Ong co-founded, announced that he had been given a "notice of arrest".
The company said in the filing on the Singapore Exchange that Ong was also asked by CPIB to provide information in relation to his interactions with Mr Iswaran.
Ong is widely credited with playing a key role in a deal struck in 2007 between the Singapore Tourism Board and then-Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone to bring the first night race to Singapore.
Mr Iswaran was actively involved in the government's engagements with F1, making appearances at press conferences where announcements about the event were made.
Aug 2, 2023: Ministerial statement
Mr Lee gave a ministerial statement in parliament addressing the probe involving Mr Iswaran.
He revealed that Mr Iswaran had been interdicted from duty with a reduced pay of S$8,500 a month until further notice.
Jan 18, 2024: Mr Iswaran charged
Mr Iswaran was charged in court, with a defence team led by top lawyer, Senior Counsel Davinder Singh.
On its end, the prosecution was led by Chief Prosecutor Tan Kiat Pheng.
Mr Iswaran was given 27 charges: 24 charges of obtaining a valuable thing as a public servant, two charges of corruption and one charge of obstructing the course of justice.
He pleaded not guilty.
The corruption charges alleged that in September and December 2022, Iswaran obtained from Ong more than S$166,200 to advance Ong's business interests in relation to a contract between Singapore GP and the Singapore Tourism Board.
Shortly after he was charged, Mr Iswaran's resignation from all official roles was announced.
Mr Iswaran also said he would return all the money received in his salary as a minister and allowances as an MP, from the beginning of CPIB's investigations in July 2023.
Mar 25, 2024: Mr Iswaran gets new charges
Mr Iswaran was handed eight new charges. He was accused of obtaining S$19,000 worth of items, including alcohol and golf clubs, from Mr Lum Kok Seng, the managing director of Lum Chang Holdings.
It was the parent company of Lum Chang Building Contractors, which was involved in several government projects. It won a S$325 million contract in 2016 for works to Tanah Merah Station and existing viaducts.
Aug 12, 2024: The first tranche of trial dates was fixed for Mr Iswaran's case for Sep 10 to Sep 13, 2024.
Sep 5, 2024: The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) announces that the trial will be moved to Sep 24, 2024.
An AGC spokesperson said both the prosecution and defence had requested the court to adjourn the start of the hearing.
Sep 24, 2024: Mr Iswaran pleads guilty
In a surprise move, Mr Iswaran pleaded guilty on what was to be the first day of his criminal trial.
Two corruption charges were amended to lesser charges under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which forbids all public servants from obtaining any valuable thing from someone involved with them in an official capacity.
Mr Iswaran pleaded guilty to four charges under Section 165 and one charge of obstruction of justice, with another 30 charges taken into consideration.
None of the eventual charges proceeded with or taken into consideration were corruption charges.
The prosecution sought six to seven months' jail, while the defence sought no more than eight weeks' jail. Sentencing was adjourned to Oct 3, 2024.
Oct 3, 2024: Mr Iswaran gets jail
The judge sentenced Iswaran to a jail term of 12 months, almost double what the prosecution had sought.
Mr Iswaran's lawyer asked for the sentence to be deferred to Oct 7, stressing that this was subject to the defence taking instructions from Mr Iswaran, alluding to the possibility of an appeal.
He remained out on bail of S$800,000.
Oct 4, 2024: Ong charged
A day after Mr Iswaran was convicted, Ong was charged with two offences – for abetting Mr Iswaran in obtaining gifts as a public servant, and with abetting him in the obstruction of justice.
Oct 7, 2024: Mr Iswaran surrenders to begin jail term
On Oct 7, 2024, Mr Iswaran surrendered at the State Courts ahead of the 4pm deadline to begin his 12-month jail term.
He released a statement on Facebook before that, saying he would not be appealing the sentence handed down by the court.
He said it was important to him that the public prosecutor amended the charges against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act to those under Section 165 of the Penal Code, for the acceptance of gifts by public servants.
"I accept that as a minister what I did was wrong under Section 165. I accept full responsibility for my actions and apologise unreservedly to all Singaporeans," he wrote.
"My family's well-being and the emotional toll on my loved ones of a long trial extending well into 2025, and possibly beyond, has also weighed heavily on me.
"The past 15 months have already been most difficult. With this decision, I hope that we can put the pain and anguish behind us, move forward and rebuild our lives together."
Oct 30, 2024: Ong allowed to leave Singapore
Ong was granted an application to leave the country, but he had to furnish an additional bail sum of S$800,000, which meant he was on bail for S$1.6 million.
He was allowed to head to places like London, Boston and Spain for purposes including medical treatment and business.
Feb 7, 2025: Ong reportedly battling bone marrow cancer
CNA reported that Ong was battling bone marrow cancer, with one source saying he had multiple myeloma.
This is a rare type of bone marrow cancer characterised by abnormal expansion of malignant plasma cells in the bone marrow.
Feb 28, 2025: Guilty plea date set for Ong
Following a pre-trial conference, Ong was given the date of Apr 2, 2025, to plead guilty. This later fell through and a new date was fixed for Jul 3, 2025.
Jul 2, 2025: Guilty plea date adjourned again
A day before Ong was set to plead guilty, the hearing was adjourned and changed to a pre-trial conference on Jul 8, 2025.
The judiciary said that both the prosecution and defence had asked for more time to file submissions on sentencing.
Jul 28, 2025: New guilty plea date fixed
After another pre-trial conference on Jul 28, 2025, a new date for Ong to plead guilty was fixed for Aug 4, 2025.
Aug 4, 2025: Ong pleads guilty
After months of pre-trial conferences and several adjournments, Ong pleaded guilty to abetting Mr Iswaran in obstructing the course of justice.
A second charge will be taken into consideration, for Ong instigating Mr Iswaran to obtain flights and a hotel stay from him. This was when Mr Iswaran knew Ong had business dealings linked with Mr Iswaran's official functions.
While most of what Ong had done was already known, as it was reported during Mr Iswaran's case, the details of his medical ailments were new.
The defence, led by Drew & Napier's Senior Counsel Cavinder Bull, sought a stiff fine for his client and called for judicial mercy.
This refers to the discretionary power that Singapore's courts have to impose a sentence that is more lenient than what the circumstances of an offence would otherwise warrant, in recognition of exceptional mitigating circumstances.
Ong had incurable medical conditions, including advanced multiple myeloma. Prison would expose Ong to potential infections that could kill him, said the defence.
The prosecution did not object to judicial mercy being exercised and asked for the maximum fine to be imposed instead.
Had it not been for Ong's medical conditions, his offence would have warranted eight weeks' jail, said Deputy Chief Prosecutor Christopher Ong, also a senior counsel.
The judge reserved her sentence, adjourning the case to Aug 15, 2025.
Aug 15, 2025: Ong sentenced to S$30,000 fine
Ong was fined S$30,000 for abetting Mr Iswaran in the obstruction of justice. The second charge was taken into consideration.
Principal District Judge Lee Lit Cheng agreed with the prosecution and defence that judicial mercy was justified, and said a jail sentence would carry a "high and increased risk" of endangering Ong's life.
In issuing the maximum fine, Judge Lee said this was in place of the jail term that the offence would ordinarily demand.
She added that a starting sentence of 15 weeks' jail would have been appropriate for Ong.
After a discount for pleading guilty rather than claiming trial, Judge Lee said the appropriate sentence for Ong was three months' jail. His medical condition was factored into reducing this to a fine, she added.