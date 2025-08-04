Logo
From the courtroom: Property tycoon Ong Beng Seng to plead guilty
Ong faces two charges: abetment of obstruction of justice and abetting a public servant - ex-minister S Iswaran - in obtaining gifts.

Ong Beng Seng (in white) arrives at the State Courts on Aug 4, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Wallace Woon)

04 Aug 2025 08:30AM (Updated: 04 Aug 2025 09:18AM)
SINGAPORE: Property tycoon Ong Beng Seng, the man who brought Formula 1 to Singapore, is set to plead guilty on Monday (Aug 4).

The charges are linked to his dealings with former transport minister S Iswaran.

He arrived at the State Courts at 9am, looking frail but still able to walk, albeit with assistance.

Follow our live coverage.

Source: CNA/zl

