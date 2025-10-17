MOH to extend benchmarking of private hospital charges beyond professional fees: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) intends to benchmark more private hospital charges beyond professional fees, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

Speaking on CNA's Deep Dive podcast published on Friday (Oct 17), he said the benchmarking - which aims to guide pricing and help prevent overcharging of medical bills - of surgeon fees has been "quite effective" thus far, with most falling within range.

The hold-up for introducing more benchmarks, which would cover other costs such as of consumables like hospital gowns, has been the "sheer amount of work" involved, said Mr Ong.

"Every benchmarking exercise is a lot of consultation, a lot of data collection, a lot of communication," he added. "It may take a couple of years, but it's something we want to do."

Mr Ong first said in July that his ministry was "studying the possibility" of going beyond professional fees, by introducing more benchmarks for private hospital charges.

At the time, he was giving the Ministry of Health (MOH)'s perspective on insurer Great Eastern's suspension of its pre-authorisation certificates for admission to Mount Elizabeth hospitals.

Great Eastern said then that the move was part of "ongoing efforts to manage rising healthcare costs and ensure long-term affordability for all policyholders", citing its observation that over the past few years, "certain private hospitals have been charging significantly more for similar treatment".